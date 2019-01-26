Home States Odisha

Padma award for Odisha trio, Gita Mehta also in list

Three personalities from Odisha have been chosen for this year’s Padma Shri award which was announced at New Delhi on Friday.

BHUBANESWAR: Three personalities from Odisha have been chosen for this year’s Padma Shri award which was announced at New Delhi on Friday. Sixty two-year-old Prakash Rao of Cuttack, Daitari Naik (70) of Keonjhar and Kamala Pujari (62) of Koraput will be honoured with the fourth highest civilian award. 

While Rao will get the award for providing affordable education to slum children, Naik and Pujari will receive it for their contribution in the fields of social work and agriculture.

A tea vendor for the last over five decades, Rao has given up everything in order to adopt and realise the dreams of others. He runs a primary school for slum children and spends 50 per cent of his income to bring them to the mainstream by offering them free education.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Rao and his activities in the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat and even met him during his visit to the State.

Fondly known as ‘water man’ of Odisha, septuagenarian Naik had single-handedly carved out a three km canal from Gonasika mountains in Keonjhar district to the parched land downstream to ensure flow of water for cultivation. 

A woman from the tribal community, Pujari brought laurels for Odisha by winning the ‘Equator Initiative Award’ in Johannesburg of South Africa in 2002 for preserving hundreds of indigenous varieties of paddy. She is now a member of the State Planning Board.

Author and educationist Gita Mehta, who lives in the USA, will also be honoured with the prestigious civilian award for her contribution in the fields of literature and education. She is daughter of former Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik and sister of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.  

She has a number of books, including Karma Cola (1979), Raj (1989), A River Sutra (1993), Snakes and Ladders: Glimpses of Modern India, London, Secker and Warburg, (1997) and Eternal Ganesha: From Birth to Rebirth (2006), to her credit.

The award will be presented by the President at ceremonial functions at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually held around March/April every year.

