Pregnant woman from Odisha carried in sling to ambulance again

Cases of poor health infrastructure facilities in remote areas of the district forcing people to carry patients on cots and slings to hospitals refuse to end.

Published: 26th January 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Cases of poor health infrastructure facilities in remote areas of the district forcing people to carry patients on cots and slings to hospitals refuse to end.

A pregnant woman, Sani Peda of Bandhaguda village under Mathili block, was carried in a sling by her family members for nearly three km before availing an ambulance to reach the hospital.

When she went into labour on Friday morning, ASHA worker and her family members contacted 108 ambulance service to take her to Mathili Community Health Centre (CHC). However, the ambulance could not reach the village due to bad road condition and had to stop three km away. With no other way out, her family members made a cloth sling and carried her to the place where the ambulance was waiting. She was taken to the CHC in the ambulance. 

On January 20, an ailing Bonda woman, Sambari Badnayak of Goiguda village in Bonda hill was carried in a sling for seven km to avail the ambulance to reach Khairput CHC.

