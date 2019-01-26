President medals for Odisha cops

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two officers of Odisha Police have bagged the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Special Intelligence Wing DSP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra and ACP Assem Kumar Panda, posted with Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar have been selected for the prestigious award.

As per an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Odisha has bagged 26 Police Medals for Gallantry. While Jammu and Kashmir got 25, Chhattisgarh secured 14 medals for Gallantry.

Odisha was also awarded as many as 11 Police Medals for Meritorious Service. A total of 146 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 74 President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 632 Police Medal for Meritorious Service were awarded to officials of various State police and Central forces and organisations.

Besides, CBI’s Economic Offences Branch-VII SP Jaya Narayan Rana was awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

CBI’s Economic Offences Branch- VII Inspector Sanjay Kumar Samal was awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Rana, a native of Balasore district, had joined the Central agency in 1983. He has worked as a SP in the CBI team probing the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh in 2013.

Hailing from Kendrapara district, Samal has been working with the CBI since 1995. Economic Offences Branch-VII of CBI, Bhubaneswar carries out investigation of sensitive cases in the chit fund scam referred to the Central agency by the Supreme Court.

The two are among the 28 officers of CBI who have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.