Rahul plays farm card, promises loan waiver

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for not fulfilling promises made to the people and announced that Congress will waive farm loans within 10 days of coming to power in Odisha.

“I am not Modi or Naveen Patnaik and I cannot make promises like them. But I will do what I say,” Gandhi said addressing a mammoth gathering at ‘Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh’ in Tomando on the city outskirts. “You count 10 days and within that period, Congress will waive farm loans,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said he had promised people in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh that agricultural loans will be waived in 10 days if Congress came to power. “People voted Congress to power in three states and farm loans were waived in two days,” he added.

Exuding confidence that Congress will form next Government in Odisha, Gandhi said it will fix the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy at `2600 per quintal as the party believes in safety and security of farmers. “Both Modi and Naveen make tall promises for farmers, but they have done nothing for them,” he said and added that food processing plants will be set up in every district and connected to cold storages so that the products can be exported. “Why cannot farm loans be waived when Narendra Modi could give `3.5 lakh crore to 15 big businessmen?” he asked.

Gandhi, however, said farm loan waivers and good price for farm products should not be seen as gifts to the farmers. “It is their right and Congress will given them justice after coming to power unlike the Modi and Naveen governments,” he said.

Launching a frontal attack on the Naveen Government for the chit fund scam, Gandhi said the Chief Minister is being remote controlled by “Chowkidar (Modi)” because of it. “Whenever he (Naveen) crosses the line and there is a need inside or outside the Parliament, the Chowkidar presses the remote control button to make him (Naveen) fall in line,” he said.

Naveen has given in to the Centre’s directions as well as that of RSS from Nagpur, Gandhi alleged, referring to the State Government’s pro-GST, pro-demonetisation stand and bailing out the BJP-led Government several times in Parliament. Throughout his 35 minute speech, Gandhi criticised both Modi and Naveen equally and alleged that both favour industrialists.

Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister, Gandhi said the days of “achhe din” are not heard anymore. Today, it has been replaced by “Chowkidaar Chor Hai”.



Talking about the controversial Rafale deal, Gandhi alleged that the Centre has purchased the fighter jets at inflated rates and favoured Anil Ambani’s company over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce them in India under offset clause. Youths from Odisha would have got jobs in HAL’s plant, he said.

Similarly, the Congress president said the Chief Minister has failed to tap the true potential of Odisha. High rate of unemployment has resulted in over 60 lakh youths migrating to other states in search of jobs, he added.

He further said Odisha is not poor but its people are poor because the Naveen Government has given away all its resources to 15-20 industrialists. On poor state of health care in Odisha, Gandhi drew attention to incidents of husbands carrying ailing wife on shoulder or bicycle to hospital. He promised that if Congress came to power, all 1.31 lakh vacant government posts will be filled up. President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra, former chief minister Hemanand Biswal and former Union minister Bhakta Charan Das were among others who addressed the rally.