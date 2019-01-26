Rahul Gandhi sees Modi-Naveen secret pact

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that there was a tacit understanding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Delivering a Town Hall talk hosted by Odia daily ‘The Samaja’ here on Friday, Rahul said Modi has leverage over Naveen because of corruption cases and the latter tacitly supports the former on various issues including GST, demonetisation and different bills in the Parliament. Both leaders believe in bureaucratic dictatorship and centralisation of power but that’s not the end of similarities between the two, he said.

“The BJD’s model to develop Odisha is similar to that of BJP’s Gujarat model. Naveen is a version of Modi. My target is to take Odisha out of the one-man bureaucratic regime and hand it over to people of the State,” the Gandhi scion said.

However, though Naveen is autocratic and centralises power, he is not filled with hate as Modi. “Unlike the Congress which has a dynamic process and always listens to people, Modi thinks he knows everything, and hence, doesn’t take anyone’s feedback. This is the basic difference between Congress and BJP. When we run a State, we listen to people. That is not how Modi or Naveen think,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Rahul said the outfit, which is the mother ship of BJP, wants to control all the institutions in the country. “But, Congress always respects institutions, be it the educational, judiciary or election commission, and their individuality. We are completely against the assault on institutions taking place today,” he said.

Rahul emphasised on job creation over growth of the economy. “Modi has failed to deliver on his promises. What is the meaning of growth when youth struggle to get jobs?” he asked.

He termed demonetisation as a crime and said the move destroyed small and medium businesses. Small and medium enterprises generate jobs, but not big business houses, he said. “Everybody is forgetting agriculture. A huge number of jobs can come from agriculture if there is a transformation in the system,” Rahul said.

The Congress chief said the best thing that happened to him as a politician and human being is the trolling at the hands of BJP and RSS. “When Modi abuses me, I feel like giving him a hug. He is upset with the Congress party. But we have no animosity towards him. That’s our nature, we don’t hate people. India’s culture is not to abuse someone,” he said.

On what made Priyanka Gandhi to take the plunge in politics, he said the decision was not instant, it was taken years back. She sought time as her children were very young. “Though everybody thinks we come from an illustrious family and everything is easy for us, it is actually not. My grandmother and father were assassinated. We faced many hard situations and that brought us close together. Priyanka’s primary job will be to help the idea of Congress revive in UP,” he said while describing the relationship he shares with his sister.

Confident of an opposition win in the 2019 elections, Rahul said, “Now we are at a point when the opposition is so united that it is practically impossible for BJP to win the election.”

BJP, BJD hit back at Congress president

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD and BJP came down heavily on Congress president Rahul Gandhi after he criticised the Centre and State Government for neglecting farmers and not fulfilling promises. Alleging that misrule of Congress has kept Odisha backward, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said Rahul should clarify on the summons from Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police to president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik. Pradhan said Congress is the root cause behind growing unemployment and poverty in the State. Stating that Congress has done injustice to Odisha when it was in power at the Centre, he alleged that Rahul is now shedding crocodile tears for development of the State.

The BJD also hit back at Gandhi for accusing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for running an ‘autocratic’ Government and ignoring farmers. “People of Odisha have not forgotten the golden rule of Congress when the growth rate of Odisha was restricted to three per cent. From there on, the growth rate under BJD regime has reached 10 per cent which is higher than the national average,” BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said. Stating that Odisha was earlier dependent on other States for its quota of rice, Patra said the State has not only reached self-sufficiency in rice production but also became rice surplus in 2011 and now the third highest contributor of rice to the PDS system.