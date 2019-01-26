Several Silk City areas yet to be included in BeMC

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Residents of several villages near Silk City had hoped for end to their woes after Berhampur municipality was elevated to municipal corporation in 2008. More than a decade since Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) was formed, these villages are yet to have access to basic amenities.

The civic body has completed two tenures and elections to the third are round the corner. Owing to paucity of space and congestion, new colones like Braja Nagar, Sakti Nagar, Kharavel Nagar, Govind Nagar, Ramakrushna Nagar and Alkapuri came up near the city. As per norms, BeMC had decided to include these areas, including 18 panchayats, in its fold and a proposal regarding this was sent to the Urban Development department. The civic body was divided into 40 wards. But, the proposal to include the areas in BeMC has still not been approved by the authorities concerned.

Residents of these areas have been running from pillar to post for inclusion in the civic body but in vain. In the last urban local body (ULB) polls, leaders of various political parties had justified the demand of the residents of the areas. The residents had formed a Milita Kriyanusthan Committee (MKC) to place their demand before authorities and elected representatives but have only received consolation in return. MKC convener Sanjeeb Kumar Patnaik said even as elected representatives have agreed to the committee’s demand for inclusion of the areas under BeMC, no sincere efforts have been made in this direction. “However, the committee will continue its struggle and if necessary, knock the doors of court for justice,” he said.

Patnaik said the residents of the areas yet to be included in BeMC are deprived of basic facilities like concrete roads, drainage system, electricity and drinking water. He said plans for developing amenities in colonies like Nimakhandi, Lochapada and Bhabanipur that come under panchayats have already been approved but funds are yet to be released. Patnaik said residents of such areas are unable to avail PDS facility as the Government outlet has remained closed for the last couple of months. The residents have now decided to form a core committee to press for their demands.