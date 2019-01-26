Slum kids visit regional Science Centre 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to provide science education to underprivileged children, the Regional Science Centre (RSC) authorities on Friday brought 110 slum kids on an exposure visit to the centre.

A team of experts demonstrated various scientific experiments before the kids who belonged to Kargil slum in the City. New Project Coordinator of RSC Hara Prashad Mishra said this initiative is a drive to connect the unconnected.

“We have launched this drive with the help of Ministry of Culture from January and are bringing kids from different slums to the centre to educate them on science,” Mishra said.

RSC provides free transport, snacks and gifts to slum children who visit the centre. A free science magic show is also organised for them, he said.

“This drive will continue till March end. We hope more children from slums will visit the centre in future,” Mishra said.

RSC authorities said they also have plans to set up a new aquarium, an artificial waterfall as well as a park near the centre. RSC will send these proposals to National Council of Science Museums, an autonomous council under the Union Ministry of Culture, for approval.