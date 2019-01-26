Odisha villagers threaten poll boycott over ban on land sale

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Residents of several revenue villages in Jagatsinghpur district where sale and purchase of land is banned, have threatened to boycott the ensuing Assembly elections.



Sale and purchase of land has been banned in several villages of Kujang and Jagatsinghpur tehsils since 2014. Sources said thousands of hectares of land in these villages have not yet been included under Odisha Survey and Settlement Act (OSSA), 1958 due to which the Revenue department imposed the ban on sale and purchase of immovable property. These areas are declared as non-settlement areas.

As per rule of registration (Odisha Amendment Act) 2013, former Additional Chief Secretary Taradutt in 2014 had directed the Inspector General of Registration, Odisha not to register immovable property in such villages by way of sale, exchange or lease, gift or mortgage.

Before registration of land, records of rights of land owners must be published under OSSA, 1958. In Kujang tehsil, immovable property of 16 revenue villages has been included under Odisha Tenancy Act, 1913 instead of OSSA, 1958.

The residents of these villages have slammed the State Government for imposing the ban on sale, exchange or lease, gift or mortgage and purchase of land. The ban was imposed after their private land was acquired by some industries. Villagers are apprehensive that the Government may acquire their land for private industries as the ban does not give them power over their own property.

Kothi Panchayat Samiti member Arakhit Das said residents of 16 revenue villages, are finding it tough to marry off their daughters and admit their wards in schools due to the ban. The villagers have urged the Government to lift the ban within 15 days else they will boycott the ensuing elections.

Special Land Acquisition Officer Atal Bihari Swain said the district administration had acquired private land from these non-settlement villages for setting up industries before 2014. “After imposition of the ban, there is no question of acquiring land for different industries,” he said.