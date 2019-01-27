Home States Odisha

Search on for 29 girls who leave Odisha government-run hostel due to teachers non-cooperation 

The students left a handwritten note mentioning that some teachers of the school are not cooperating with them regarding some issues following which they were compelled to leave the hostel

Published: 27th January 2019 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Girls leave hostel, missing

Representational image.

By PTI

PARLAKHEMUNDI: At least 29 girl students of a government-run residential school in Odisha's Gajapati district have left their hostel on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development run school at Antaraba under Mohona block of Gajapati district.

"We are trying to locate the girls," Gajapati collector, Anupam Shah said Though the exact reason behind the girls leaving their hostel has not yet ascertained, it is suspected that the students are not "happy with the school authority over several issues", they said.

Gajapati District Welfare Officer (DWO) Santosh Rath said a probe has been ordered into the incident and exact reason would be known after that.

However, the DWO added that the students left a handwritten note mentioning that some teachers of the school are not cooperating with them regarding some issues following which they were compelled to leave the hostel and wanted to take the issue to the notice of the district collector.

Meanwhile the headmaster of the school, Manoj Rath said searches are on to trace the students.

He said school staff have been sent to the houses of those students for the purpose.

Sources said the girls, all class 9 students, were last seen near Tikilipadara village early on Sunday morning, but there was no trace of them after that.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Government Girls Missing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp