Aadhaar card for Mo Cycle

 Aadhaar authentication will soon become necessary for the ‘Mo Cycle’ users in the Capital.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 10:07 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Aadhaar authentication will soon become necessary for the ‘Mo Cycle’ users in the Capital. It was decided by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), which is implementing the service, in order to make it secure and foolproof.

CRUT officials said the move will make the Mo Cycle users more responsible while availing the bicycle on rent service. CRUT Public Bicycle Sharing specialist Anuj Malhotra said this will help CRUT act against the users who mishandle the cycle or cause any damage to it. 

Malhotra said the existing users will be asked to file their KYC and submit Aadhaar number online to keep their ‘Mo Cycle’ account active. The new users have do it at the time of activating their account, he added. However, Malhotra said blocking an account is another option which is may be opted in the coming days to deal with the mishandlers. The CRUT has filed two FIRs this month against two individuals for trying to steal the cycles. The GPS equipped cycles were easily tracked and recovered. 

He said the current trend of cycle users is encouraging as our survey says 76 per cent of people, who were using bikes, auto-rickshaws or cars as mode of transport, are now riding the cycles. “This means that we have got a bicycle ridership which wasn’t present earlier,” he added. 

Currently, 1,900 cycles are provided under Mo Cycle service and the user per cycle ratio is 5:1. The cycles are being operated by private players Hexi, Yaana and Yulu. The CRUT takes around 20 to 30 cycles every day for repair.

