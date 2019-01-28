BJP launches poll manifesto website

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a website inviting suggestions from voters for its election manifesto for the 2019 Assembly poll.

Senior BJP leader Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who heads the party’s manifesto committee, said the website will help the party connect with its voters and hear their voice.

“A manifesto should reflect the aspirations of the masses, especially those connected with the agriculture sector which provides employment to about 70 per cent of the population. It should address concerns of the people and redefine the way the State is governed at the moment,” Harichandan said launching the website.

The website, www.bjpodishasankalppatra.com, contains a box on the bottom left corner for submitting suggestions.

“Let us come together to build a New Odisha. Rise of India with the rise of Easter India through rise of Odisha. Development of Odisha is our goal, thrust and dream,” the BJP said while inviting suggestions from the public. The second meeting of the BJP manifesto committee made elaborate discussion on farm sector and the crisis facing the farmers of the State.

Announcing that the party will give priority to the agriculture sector in the manifesto, Harichandan said the

BJP is committed to its promise of the farm loan waiver if the party comes to power. The Centre is expected to announce a package for the farmers. A decision on the issue will be taken after reviewing the Central package and consulting the stakeholders.

Lambasting the KALIA Yojana of the State Government, the former minister said this is another attempt to deceive the farmers. While the Government has not prepared a list of the beneficiaries, it has admitted in the Assembly that the process of identification for sharecroppers has not started. Similar is the condition of agricultural labourers who are still unorganised.

“The KALIA scheme has been formulated keeping BJD interest in mind. It will only benefit BJD workers. The scheme will open a floodgate of corruption and undeserving people will corner the benefit under the garb of farmers,” he said.

While asking the Government to put the name of the beneficiaries who are covered under KALIA scheme in public domain, Harichandan demanded a white paper on the achievements of the BJD Government in creation of additional irrigation potential, farm mechanisation and value addition to the sector.