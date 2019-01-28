BJP slams Govt over MFP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Adivasi Mela kicked off to a colourful start with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the annual tribal fair here on Saturday, the BJP asked the State Government to explain the minimum outreach of the support price scheme to the primary procurers of minor forest produce.

“Even as 23 per cent (pc) of the total population of Odisha are tribal, the State Government has failed miserably to utilise the funds provided by the Centre for procurement of minor forest produce (MFP) from the primary gatherers,” said State BJP vice-president and a prominent tribal leader Sukeshi Oram.

Claiming that the State has utilised only 5.61 pc (`5 crore) of the `90 crore Central assistance under the scheme called mechanism for marketing of MFP through MSP and development of value chain as a measure of social safety for MFP gatherers, Oram said this has benefitted only one per cent of the tribal population.

Of the total Central assistance, Oram said ` eight crore was meant for infrastructure development. However, only 39 pc of the fund has been utilised in the last four years. While the Government earned ` three crore towards interest from the deposit of the Central assistance, not a single pie was spent in 2017-18 for infrastructure development.

Lashing out at the Government for neglecting the tribals by depriving them the benefit of the MSP scheme, the BJP leader said eight out of 10 tribals whose livelihood primarily depend on minor forest produce. Majority of these women are either landless or marginal farmers. Non-implementation of the MSP scheme clearly demonstrate how committed the BJD Government is for development tribals especially the poor women.

On several occasions, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram had expressed his displeasure over non-implementation of the MSP scheme. Writing several times to the Chief Minister, Oram had requested him to provide MSP to tribals for the 40 MFPs announced by the Ministry. In one of his letters, he had asked the State Government to refund the unutilised fund.

“In case the State decides to follow alternate methods to benefit tribals in this sector, I suggest that the unutilised funds may be refunded with accrued interest along with an audited report, so that the same can be optimally utilised for those States which are implementing the scheme,” Oram had said in the letter.