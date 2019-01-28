Home States Odisha

Branded witches, woman, 4 kids killed

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A day after the mysterious murder of a tribal woman and her four children at Bada Indipur village under Koida police limits, Rourkela police on Sunday revealed they were killed over suspected sorcery.

Six accused, including a witch doctor, have been detained. Police claimed members of a superstitious family committed the mass murders on instigation of a self-styled  witch-doctor Budhram Munda, who described the victims as witches. Reports said the ghastly crime came to light on Saturday when police recovered bodies of 30-year-old Mangli Munda and her two daughters and two sons, aged between one and 10 years, from an abandoned well around 200 metres from their house.

Mangli’s husband Sidia Munda, a driver, after returning home early on Saturday, reported to police that his wife and children were missing and there were blood stains and struggle marks in his house.
Rourkela SP Uma Shankar Dash said the crime was committed on the instigation of  witch doctor Budhram, who convinced the accused that the victim woman and her children were witches.  The SP said recently the daughter of prime accused Debra Munda had fallen ill and he and his wife Sumi sought the help of Budhram to cure her. But, the girl died.

Shortly afterwards, their another daughter fell ill. Budhram told them that Mangli and her children were witches and held them responsible for their misery.  The SP said three brothers of Sumi, identified as Raju Munda, Salu Munda and Dagam Munda conspired to eliminate them. He said the trio, accompanied by others,  forced their way into the house of the victims on Friday night and after killing them,  disposed of their bodies in the nearby open well.

The SP said Budhram, Sumi’s husband Debra, her three brothers and brother-in-law Raidan Munda were detained on Sunday. They would be forwarded to court on Monday.

Police said forensic team and dog squad were pressed into service and the bodies were sent for autopsy. A spade and a crow-bar used in the crime were recovered.

