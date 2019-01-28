Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches projects worth Rs 1000 crore

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed benefits to farmers under the newly launched Krushak Assistance for Livelihood Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme in his home district Ganjam.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik being greeted by farmers

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed benefits to farmers under the newly launched Krushak Assistance for Livelihood Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme in his home district Ganjam.
Attending Krushak Samabesh at Rangeilunda near here on Sunday, Naveen launched the online payment facility of cash incentives for sharecroppers. Sharing the dais with 14 farmers from Ganjam, the Chief Minister announced projects worth `1,011 crore for the district. During the event attended by over one lakh people, he inaugurated 231 projects worth `298 crore besides laying foundation stone for 48 projects estimated at `716  crore.

At the Samabesh, 25,000 farmers of all 22 blocks of Ganjam received agricultural assets and financial  assistance under the first phase of KALIA scheme. As many as 7,00,000 farmers had applied for the scheme in the district.
“I hope the farmers will utilise the money in their cultivation during the rabi crop,” Naveen said. The financial benefits will be provided to eligible farmers on Akhaya Trutiya and Nuakhai festivals every year, he added.

The Chief Minister, perhaps for the first time, was not accompanied by any elected representative to the dais. Ministers Surya Narayan Patro, Bikram Keshari Arukh, Usha Devi and MLAs and senior party leaders were seated at the front row of the audience.
Ahead of the event, police, as a precautionary measure, detained some BJP activists. Sources said a few

BJP workers, including senior leader Ram Kumar Patra, were taken into custody for attempting to stage dhrana at Utkal Ashram Road protesting the failure of the State Government in completing Janibili project.
This was the second farmers’ convention in the State after the Chief Minister rolled out the KALIA scheme at Puri on Friday last. The Government was planning to hold such type of farmers’ convention to distribute the benefits under KALIA scheme in three other places in the next one month.

