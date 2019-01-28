Cold wave throws life out of gear

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Cold wave, accompanied with slight drizzle in different parts of Koraput district, threw life out of gear on Sunday as the day temperature dropped to 15 degree Celsius.

Sources said cold wave with wind blowing at 40 kmph were reported in both plains and hilly terrains of the tribal region. Markets in Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda and Kotpad areas wore a deserted look due to the inclement weather.

Vehicular traffic too was affected across the district. Farmers in the district are worried about the sudden change in weather as paddy stored on threshing floors and mandis were exposed to moisture. Standing vegetable crops were damaged due to the drizzle.