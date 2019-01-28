Family carries girl’s body on shoulder 

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Family members of a girl on Saturday walked for seven km carrying her body on shoulders from hospital to their village due to unavailability of hearse in the district. The girl reportedly had died in an accident.

As per reports, Nirmala Padal of Nilakamberu village was admitted to Chitrakonda Sub-Divisional Hospital after she met with an accident. She was going to Majhiguda village on a motorcycle along with family members on Friday evening when the accident took place. All of them had sustained injuries and admitted to Chitrakonda where she succumbed in the night.

After post mortem on Saturday, the body was handed over to the family in the presence of police. However, non-availability of hearse in the hospital forced the family members to arrange private vehicles, but they failed.

Finding no other option, the family members, with the help of villagers, finally took the body to their village on their shoulders by covering seven km crossing a river by country boats.

They said the the hospital authorities failed to arrange vehicles under Harischandra Yojana for transporting the body for last rituals.