Gita Mehta’s refusal to Padma Shri kicks off storm

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Centre nominated eminent author Gita Mehta for Padma Shri, she declined the prestigious award citing the timing of the honour which she felt is not right.

In a press statement issued from New York on Saturday, Mehta said she is deeply honoured that the Government of India considered her worthy of Padma Shri.



However, with elections around, she said, the timing of the award may be misconstrued.



“With great regret, I feel I must decline as there is a general election looming and the timing of the award might be misconstrued, causing embarrassment both to the Government and myself, which I would much regret,” her statement said.

Mehta, elder sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is known for her books such as Karma Cola, River Sutra, Raj, Snakes and Ladders: Glimpses of Modern India, Eternal Ganesha: From Birth to Rebirth.

On Friday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had announced the fourth highest civilian award for Mehta and mentioned her as a foreigner.



Her family sources said she is a proud Indian as she was born to former Chief Minister of Odisha and freedom fighter late Biju Patnaik. She is married to Ajai Singh ‘Sonny’ Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of the Alfred A Knopf publishing house in New York.



Meanwhile, Mehta’s decision has intensified buzz in political circles here. While BJP said declining the award is a disrespect to the nation, Congress alleged that Mehta refused to accept the award as it would have exposed the secret understanding between BJP and BJD.



“Even though it is her personal decision, I think declining the award is disrespect to the nation. If writer Gita Mehta is of the opinion that it will affect the political career of her brother (CM Naveen Patnaik), it’s not justified,” Prithviraj Harichandan said.

Congress working president Pradip Majhi said, “Mehta considers her brother’s (CM Naveen) political career as more important than Padma Shri. The secret understanding between BJD and BJP would have been exposed if she had accepted the award.”



On the other hand, Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati alleged that Mehta was nominated for the Padma Shri because of the nexus between the BJP and the BJD. Meanwhile, BJD spokesperson Pratap Deb has urged the media not to drag her into politics. “It’s her personal decision. Just because she happens to be the sister of the Chief Minister, she should not be dragged into politics,” he said.