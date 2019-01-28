Ignoring Biju Babu for Bharat Ratna criticised

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior leader and former Union Minister Dilip Ray on Sunday criticised the Centre for ignoring the State’s demand for conferring Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, on former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

Ray, who has been persistent in his demand since the BJP-led NDA Government came to power in 2014, said it is sheer meanness on the part of the Central Government by refusing to recognise the contribution made by Biju Babu for the country.

“Apart from discussing the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I had also written to him several times requesting the PM to confer Bharat Ratna on the legendary leader. It is a matter of regret that Modi despite his assurance to take right decision at right time has failed to keep his promise in the last leg of the NDA Government,” Ray said.

Dubbing this a lost opportunity for the Modi Government, Ray said the Prime Minister could have earned the love of people of not only Odisha but the whole nation had his Government honoured the Biju Babu with the highest civilian award.

He also came down heavily on the Prime Minister for failing to keep his promise to Rourkela people for converting Ispat General Hospital to a medical college and hospital and construction of second bridge over Brahmani river.