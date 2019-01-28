Kejriwal on Odisha visit to support  Jena led campaign 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to present yet another alternative before the people of Odisha for the upcoming elections, president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will come on a day’s visit on January 31 to strengthen the Samajik Nyaya Abhijan campaign promoted by former Union minister Srikant Jena, expelled from Congress recently, and disgruntled leaders of other political parties.

AAP is likely to contest both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha and the platform will be Samajik Nyaya Abhijan. Convenor of AAP in Odisha, Nishikant Mohapatra, however, told this paper that the number of seats to be contested by the party will be decided after discussion with Kejriwal.

After arriving here on Thursday, Kejriwal will address a rally at the Lower PMG Square here. In the evening, he will have a meeting with State leaders before leaving for New Delhi. AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh will accompany Kejriwal during his visit to Odisha.

“Arvind ji will present the governance model with which he has been successful in building better prospects in health, education and employment sectors in Delhi within a span of four years,” Mohapatra said.

Jena not to contest polls

Jena has put an end to all speculations over his joining AAP by stating that he will not join any political party. “I will also not contest the upcoming elections, but campaign across the State for candidates backed by the Samajik Nyaya Abhijan,” Jena said and added that he will also attend the public meeting to be addressed by the Delhi Chief Minister.

Jena again targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi for remaining silent on the issue of mining scam during his address in a rally at Tomando, on the city outskirts on Friday. “I had asked whether Congress would stand with the people of Odisha or with the mining mafia and their protectors,” he said and added, “It shocked me that you didn’t mention a word about mining scam, which has destroyed economic backbone of Odisha.”

Indirectly pointing a finger at president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik, Jena said, “Perhaps it was because you were seated next to the kingpin of the mining scam in your Bhubaneswar meeting.”

“How can you say Chowkidaar Chor Hai nationwide while simultaneously stand with those who have looted Odisha’s mineral wealth mercilessly. Is Odisha not part of India for the Congress party anymore ?” he said.

Stating that the ` two lakh crore mining scam is a direct indictment of the BJD Government in the State just as Rafale is that of the BJP led Government at the Centre, Jena said he had suggested that the Odisha Congress bring the issue to the forefront and announce that it would confiscate the property of the mining mafia after coming to power in the State.