Luxury cruise liner docks at Paradip port

PARADIP: Monaco-based luxury cruise liner Silver Discoverer, carrying 62 foreign tourists and 93 crew members, docked at Paradip port on Saturday.

The cruise liner has brought in nationals from the US, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Britain. The tourists were given a grand welcome at the wet basin of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) by PPT captain A K Mohapatra, deputy conservator, captain A C Sahoo, harbour master and other top officials of PPT.

The visitors then went on a tour of Buddhist sites at Ratnagiri and Udayagiri.

They were fascinated by the heritage, art and culture of Odisha. The ultra-luxury cruise liner is a 1989 seven-star vessel, built in Russia. It has Length Overall (LOA) of 102.965 metre and beam of 15.40 metre. The ship came from Visakhapatnam and will proceed to Bangladesh in its next port of call.

Paradip Port has ample infrastructure to cater to such cruise liners and is ready to facilitate the influx of inbound tourists to the State in future, said an official. He said the tourists were treated to 18 types of traditional Odia delicacies.

Travel Link founder Benjamin Simon said the tourists were enchanted by the beauty of countryside Odisha and the warmth with which they were received in the State.

The tourists will also visit Chilika Lake. The cruise ship, which started from Chennai during its 14-night Asia expedition voyage, will anchor at Maheshkhali Island, St. Martin’s Island (Bangladesh), Ngapali beach, Rakhine State, Mawlamyine and Hpa and Port Yazar in Yangon in Myanmar.