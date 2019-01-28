Home States Odisha

Man killed over extra-marital affair

A 40-year-old man was killed over alleged extra-marital affair on Saturday at Mohantisahi under Dhamnagar police limits.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 10:07 AM

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: A 40-year-old man was killed over alleged extra-marital affair on Saturday at Mohantisahi under Dhamnagar police limits.
Police sources said Pradip Nayak of Acharyanagar under Bhadrak town police station limits, was allegedly murdered by one Basudev Sahu’s son. Pradip had visited Sahu’s house and was prevented by his son from entering it. An enraged Pradip ransacked the house and also attacked the accused, identified as Rajendra Sahu. The scuffle between the victim and the accused soon turned violent and the latter killed Pradip.

Rajendra said Pradip despite being married, wanted to marry his sister.” Despite our refusal, he repeatedly came to our house and threatened us. Today, in absence of my father and sister, he came and attacked us,”, he said.

IIC of Dhamnagar police station said basing on preliminary investigation, it seems Pradip was killed for having an extra-marital affair with Sahu’s daughter. Police have detained Rajendra and investigation is on, the IIC said.

