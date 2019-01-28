Home States Odisha

Man’s bid to sell two sons foiled in Balangir

A migrant worker’s attempt to sell his two-year-old and 24-day-old sons was foiled by GRP and Childline officials in the district on Sunday. 

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A migrant worker’s attempt to sell his two-year-old and 24-day-old sons was foiled by GRP and Childline officials in the district on Sunday. 
Sushant Bhoi of Bramhani village under Muribahal police limits is working in Tamil Nadu for the last six years. As his wife Lovely Bhoi was pregnant, he had come to the village a few months back. His wife gave birth to their third child 24 days back. However, it was alleged that Lovely left her husband’s house along with their five-year-old son a few days ago due to family dispute.

Sushant said after Lovely left her, he was facing difficulties in taking care of the children due to poverty and he was trying to hand over the children to one of his relatives. Later, he approached a labour agent Akash of Bhainsa village to sell the children.

On Sunday, he took his two sons to Balangir railway station and was interacting with two women when a local came to know about the matter. He informed the GRP and Childline officials, who rescued the children. Later, they handed over the children to  District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), who sent them to a Specialised Adoption Agency (SSA). They asked Sushant to produce legal documents as parent. 
CWC member Godabarish Rath said after birth of a child, the parents have no right to sell or give him/her  for adoption without following legal formalities. The rescued children have been sent to SSA. Further investigation is on, he added.
 

