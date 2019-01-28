Home States Odisha

Pan Indian show at IFFB

Movie buffs in the city thronged Odissi Research Centre to witness the screening of Ladakhi, Odia and Bengali films at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Bhubaneswar (IFFB) on Sunday.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Movie buffs in the city thronged Odissi Research Centre to witness the screening of Ladakhi, Odia and Bengali films at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Bhubaneswar (IFFB) on Sunday.
A metaphorical film from Ladhak, ‘Walking With The Wind’ by Praveen Morchhale drew appreciation from the viewers.

It revolved around the story of a 10-year-old boy from the Himalayan terrain. Tsering, the protagonist, breaks his friend’s school chair by mistake. When he decides to bring the chair to his village, he faces several hurdles while making his way through the rough terrain on a donkey. He travels seven km everyday to reach his school. The chair is a metaphor in his awakening journey of life, quest for inner truth and reality in the adult world. At the end of the journey, he gains knowledge about life.

Ritwik Ghatak’s 1958 Bengali film ‘Ajantrik’ was also screened. It narrates the story of Bimal, a taxi driver in a small town. His taxi is his only companion. Another bengali film, ‘Ami O Manohar’ was also on the list. It has been directed by Amitabha Chatterjee. The film depicts how two solitary individuals meet each other everyday in Kolkata. They share stories of their imaginary life with each other. But the truth is revealed when they face death.

National-award winning Odia film ‘Helo Arsi’ added a local flavour to the festival. Styled as a conversational film, it chronicles a day in the life of a young man and woman. They are strangers, who share a taxi ride. Their conversation reveals how they are seeking life’s meaning.
Like last year, north-eastern films including Bobby Sarmah Baruah’s ‘Mishing’ were also a part of the festival. Malayalam film ‘Aedan’ was the lone representative of South India films on the fourth day of the festival. 

The festival was not just about Indian films. Fatih Akin’s French film ‘Soul Kitchen’, portraying the life of a Greek restaurateur Zinos (Adam Bousdoukos), was screened.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp