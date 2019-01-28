Sambalpur lawyers observe parallel R-Day

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The lawyers of District Bar Association (DBA), Sambalpur observed parallel Republic Day at Nelson Mandela Chowk on Saturday. The lawyers have been on agitation over the demand of establishment of High Court bench in Western Odisha since September 5 last year.

They observed parallel Republic Day protesting the indifferent attitude of both Central and State governments towards the long pending demand of establishment of High Court bench in the region.

The agitating lawyers also raised slogans over the demand when the vehicle of Minister for Steel and Mines, Prafulla Mallik, who was the chief guest of the district level Republic Day celebration here, passed through the place where the lawyers were observing the parallel Republic Day.

Senior lawyer of DBA, Sambalpur, Sureshwar Mishra said the lawyers have been demanding that both the Centre and the State should perform their constitutional duty and respect people who are fighting for their rights. “The State Government has always been sympathetic towards the lawyers’ demands,” he said.

The Central Action Committee (CAC) of All-Western Odisha Bar Association (AWOBA) had decided to carry out the agitation across the region. The CAC had also called 48-hour Mahabandh on November 29 and 30 last year across the region.

Apart from paralysing the functioning of all State and Central Government offices, educational institutions, banks and business establishments for two days, vehicular movement and train services were paralysed during the Mahabandh.

