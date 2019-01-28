Schools in dock over lack of infra, flouting of norms

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Days after allegations regarding lack of infrastructure, certificate of recognition (CR) and other facilities in different schools of Jagatsinghpur, inspections were carried out by Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) across the district on Friday.

Two officials of OSCPCR, led by member Mandakini Kar, visited different schools of Balikuda and Jagatsinghpur blocks and inspected infrastructure, NOC, toilets and other facilities. The team visited Maa Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir, Janata High School, Odisso Brigade School and St Xavier High School in Balikuda and Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir and Sishu Ashram in Jagatsinghpur. Another member of OSCPCR Gitanjli Bastia, accompanied by district child protection officer Kanhu Charan Rout, also inspected these schools and issued show-cause notices to those having inadequate infrastructure.

Sources said hundreds of private and Government-run schools in the district are functioning without infrastructure and other facilities. There are 238 private unaided schools in Balikuda, Jagatsinghpur, Kujang, Raghunathpur, Tirtol and Paradip. Several private schools have been functioning without the mandatory CR. Interestingly, many schools do not have their own land, toilet facilities and playground. Besides, they have also been abiding to Right to Education Act. During inspection, it was found that Odisso Brigade School and Maa Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir in Balikuda do not have adequate infrastructure. The Odisso Brigade School has been running without obtaining CR from the State Government, sources added.

The OSCPCR team later interacted with ADM, Jagatsinghpur Sachidanada Sahoo, police officials and officials of School and Mass Education department and asked them to resolve the issues prevalent in the schools at the earliest.