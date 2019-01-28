Home States Odisha

Scribe manhandled for opposing lewd comments

A city-based scribe was thrashed by some youths for protesting their obscene behaviour at a cinema hall under Saheed Nagar police limits on Saturday.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A city-based scribe was thrashed by some youths for protesting their obscene behaviour at a cinema hall under Saheed Nagar police limits on Saturday.
Kapilendra Pradhan, who works with regional daily ‘Prameya’ here, requested the three youths to go outside as they were hurling expletives and passing lewd comments despite being aware that the audience had many women.

Instead of paying heed, the three started manhandling Pradhan. 
“I went to see a movie at Maharaja theatre with one of my friends at 11.30 am. The three youths started behaving indecently ever since they arrived. There were many women in the nearby rows but they won’t relent. I just asked them to go outside as everyone wanted to watch the movie peacefully but they started thrashing me,” Pradhan said.
On being attacked, the scribe phoned one of his colleagues and asked him to inform the police. The youths called their friends, who were inside the hall, following which they continued their assault. They also unsuccessfully attempted to drag Pradhan out of the hall. The cops arrived at the spot and rescued the journalist.

Shockingly, no attempts were made to nab the youths from the spot.
It was after a delegation of Editors and senior journalists met DGP Dr RP Sharma demanding stringent action that Saheed Nagar police nabbed the three.
“A case has been registered and instruction has been given to police for taking action against the youths as per the law and submit chargesheet at the earliest,” Dr Sharma said.

ACP Kishore Mund said one of the three youths is a student of Utkal University and two others are ex-students. They have been identified as Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, Subrat Biswal and Ananta Samantaray.
Meanwhile, the DGP has directed Commissionerate Police to assess the security measures at cinema halls for safety of the viewers, including women and college girls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp