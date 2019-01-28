Smashing  conventions

WE have no control over our age. What we do have control over is how we age. Ageing is inevitable so people turn to things like Botox, plastic surgery, chemical based supplements, and tons and tons of expensive creams. Consumers are willing to spend thousands of dollars on products and procedures that risk your health. In order to fight the wrinkles and keep your youthful glow, you don’t need to put stress on your bank account. Shonali Bedi, founder of Gulnare Skincare gives tips on the all-natural way to age.

The Best Foods: Your skin’s health doesn’t just depend on what you put on it, it also depends on what you put in your body. When it comes to anti-aging, the best foods to eat are berries and fish. Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are all high antioxidants that keep your skin cleansed and inhibit the growth of premature ageing cells. Fish is high in omega-3, which keeps your skin supple and maintaining that youthful glow. Your skin will stay youthfully radiant and wrinkle free.

The Best Drinks: Hydrating your skin requires more than just a moisturiser. It’s no secret that drinking lots of water is good for your health, however, water is not the only secret; green tea is another great way to anti-age. Green tea is rich in antioxidants that rejuvenate skin cells and inhibit wrinkles. If you are not big on tea, than try a juice cleanse, great way to restore that youthful glow in your skin.