Home States Odisha

Smashing  conventions

If you are not big on tea, than try a juice cleanse, great way to restore that youthful glow in your skin.

Published: 28th January 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

WE have no control over our age. What we do have control over is how we age. Ageing is inevitable so people turn to things like Botox, plastic surgery, chemical based supplements, and tons and tons of expensive creams. Consumers are willing to spend thousands of dollars on products and procedures that risk your health. In order to fight the wrinkles and keep your youthful glow, you don’t need to put stress on your bank account. Shonali Bedi, founder of Gulnare Skincare gives tips on the all-natural way to age.

The Best Foods: Your skin’s health doesn’t just depend on what you put on it, it also depends on what you put in your body. When it comes to anti-aging, the best foods to eat are berries and fish. Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are all high antioxidants that keep your skin cleansed and inhibit the growth of premature ageing cells. Fish is high in omega-3, which keeps your skin supple and maintaining that youthful glow. Your skin will stay youthfully radiant and wrinkle free.

The Best Drinks: Hydrating your skin requires more than just a moisturiser. It’s no secret that drinking lots of water is good for your health, however, water is not the only secret; green tea is another great way to anti-age. Green tea is rich in antioxidants that rejuvenate skin cells and inhibit wrinkles. If you are not big on tea, than try a juice cleanse, great way to restore that youthful glow in your skin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp