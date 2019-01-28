Home States Odisha

Two dead, 26 injured as bus falls down curve in Odisha's Bhawanipatna

The injured have been admitted to Kesinga Taluk hospital and district headquarter hospital. According to medical sources, out of the 15 injured, the condition of four is critical.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 04:07 PM

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA (ODISHA): Two persons died and 26 suffered injuries when the driver of a private bus lost control. The Jeypore-bound bus which was on its way to Bhubaneswar fell down the road when it was at a curve on NH26. 

The bus driver and a woman passenger died on the spot. Fire personnel and local volunteers were rushed to the site of the accident. 

The place where the mishap took place is said to be accident-prone.

TAGS
Odisha bus accident Bhawanipatna bus mishap

