Two trained jumbos deployed in Satkosia

Two months after the tranquillisation of tigress Sundari, the Forest department has decided that two trained elephants will guard big cat.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Two months after the tranquillisation of tigress Sundari, the Forest department has decided that two trained elephants will guard big cat. Two trained elephants, Mahendra and Rajkumar, were brought to Satkosia Tiger Reserve from Similipal National Park on Sunday for the purpose.

Sources said the two elephants were brought to Satkosia for patrolling and the move has nothing to do with tigress Sundari, which has been kept in a special enclosure at Raigoda. “In any tiger reserve, elephants play a key role in tiger protection and monitoring measures. So there was a need for elephants for Satkosia. We had requested Similpal authorities to spare the elephants for the purpose,” said a forest official.

The Forest department had been in a fix since November 6 when it lodged Sundari  in the enclosure after it allegedly killed two persons in the area. Now it is undecided on what to do with the tigress.

The tigress was brought to Satkosia on June 28 last year and put in an enclosure till August 16 when it was released into the wild. However, after its release, it did not go to core areas of the tiger reserve but kept moving near human habitat. It later allegedly killed two persons and also preyed on some domestic animals evoking widespread resentment from people in the region. Finally, the authorities tranquillised the tigress and put it in the enclosure. 

Forest dept constructs houses for villagers

Baripada: The Forest department of Karanjia division has constructed at least 16 houses for relocating forest dwellers residing in a colony at Sialinai village near Ramjodi buffer area of Similipal National Park. Karanjia forest ranger Saroj Kumar Panda said the houses were built for the forest dwellers who were rendered homeless after a massive fire broke out at Sialinai on Wednesday night.

The houses have been built with the contingency fund of the Forest department. He said as many as 16 houses were damaged by the fire and all the affected families had been shifted to the colony. The Forest department and district administration have been providing them dry ration, cooked food, clothes and other necessary items. A woman, Radha Dehui, received serious burn injuries in the mishap and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The other injured in the mishap were admitted to Karanjia sub-divisional hospital.

