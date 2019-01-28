VSSUT students’ innovative space programme gets PM pat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Billed as the first and only student body of engineering undergraduates in the country that has indigenously developed a sounding rocket launch vehicle, the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla in Sambalpur has hit the headlines once again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the feat of the students of VSSUT’s Space Research and Development Programme during his monthly radio talk Mann-Ki-Baat. The students are known for their innovative works in developing, launching and recovering indigenously developed reusable satellites and rockets.

“Our space programme has been possible due to innumerable young scientists of the country. We take pride in the fact that the satellites developed by our students and sounding rockets have reached space. The sounding rockets made by Odisha university students have created many records,” the Prime Minister said.

Stating that the country has also created a world record for launching 104 satellites simultaneously from the same spacecraft, Modi hoped that India would soon register its presence on the moon through the Chandrayaan-2 campaign.

The students led by a team of mentors have so far accomplished three missions successfully by launching sounding rocket launch vehicle, VSSUT Satellite Launch Vehicle (VSLV), several times at different altitudes.

VSLV is the first student rocket initiative in Asia. It has been designed and developed by students of electrical, mechanical and civil engineering departments of VSSUT. Last year, the VSSUT had entered the Limca Book of Records as the first and only student body in India which have developed and launched a sounding rocket. The team also holds an India Book of Record for the same feat.

The 30-member students’ team also have developed a Can Satellite (CanSat) to monitor the real time scenario of Hirakud dam. Siltation, unscientific water distribution system, flood control, irrigation and hydel power generation can be monitored through the mini satellite.