Home States Odisha

VSSUT students’ innovative space programme gets PM pat

The team also holds an India Book of Record for the same feat. 

Published: 28th January 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

VSSUT students during Republic Day celebration in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Billed as the first and only student body of engineering undergraduates in the country that has indigenously developed a sounding rocket launch vehicle, the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla in Sambalpur has hit the headlines once again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the feat of the students of VSSUT’s Space Research and Development Programme during his monthly radio talk Mann-Ki-Baat. The students are known for their innovative works in developing, launching and recovering indigenously developed reusable satellites and rockets. 

“Our space programme has been possible due to innumerable young scientists of the country. We take pride in the fact that the satellites developed by our students and sounding rockets have reached space. The sounding rockets made by Odisha university students have created many records,” the Prime Minister said. 

Stating that the country has also created a world record for launching 104 satellites simultaneously from the same spacecraft, Modi hoped that India would soon register its presence on the moon through the Chandrayaan-2 campaign.

The students led by a team of mentors have so far accomplished three missions successfully by launching sounding rocket launch vehicle, VSSUT Satellite Launch Vehicle (VSLV), several times at different altitudes. 

VSLV is the first student rocket initiative in Asia. It has been designed and developed by students of electrical, mechanical and civil engineering departments of VSSUT. Last year, the VSSUT had entered the Limca Book of Records as the first and only student body in India which have developed and launched a sounding rocket. The team also holds an India Book of Record for the same feat. 
The 30-member students’ team also have developed a Can Satellite (CanSat) to monitor the real time scenario of Hirakud dam. Siltation, unscientific water distribution system, flood control, irrigation and hydel power generation can be monitored through the mini satellite.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp