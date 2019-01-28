Home States Odisha

‘Welfare, empowerment of all identity of Odisha’

The scheme will bring a new revolution and improve the life of farmers, he added.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The 70th Republic Day was celebrated with much enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at Barabati Stadium here where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hoisted the National Flag and took salute of the parade.

Addressing the public, Chief Minister said Odisha is now moving ahead on the path of progress. Welfare of poor and empowerment of all sections have become its identity, he said and added that it has been possible due to people’s cooperation.

“Be it the Gurupriya bridge in cut-off areas of Malkangiri or the Biju Expressway or irrigation facilities for eight lakh hectares (ha) of land or pucca houses in villages or the new medical colleges, all such developmental projects are the milestones of progress in the State,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that the Make-in-Odisha Conclave has infused confidence among investors, he said the event has created an opportunity for investment of `4.2 lakh crore beside six lakh fresh employment in the State. 
“I am happy that electricity has reached all villages and 96 lakh families have been benefited. The State Government has been successful in providing irrigation facilities to eight lakh ha of land and additional 10 lakh ha will be irrigated soon,” said Patnaik. 

The KALIA scheme launched recently for farmers is a model for development of agriculture and welfare of farmers across the country as it has been appreciated by experts in the country. Over 12 lakh farmers have been benefited under the scheme. The scheme will bring a new revolution and improve the life of farmers, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp