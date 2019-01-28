‘Welfare, empowerment of all identity of Odisha’

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The 70th Republic Day was celebrated with much enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at Barabati Stadium here where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hoisted the National Flag and took salute of the parade.

Addressing the public, Chief Minister said Odisha is now moving ahead on the path of progress. Welfare of poor and empowerment of all sections have become its identity, he said and added that it has been possible due to people’s cooperation.

“Be it the Gurupriya bridge in cut-off areas of Malkangiri or the Biju Expressway or irrigation facilities for eight lakh hectares (ha) of land or pucca houses in villages or the new medical colleges, all such developmental projects are the milestones of progress in the State,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that the Make-in-Odisha Conclave has infused confidence among investors, he said the event has created an opportunity for investment of `4.2 lakh crore beside six lakh fresh employment in the State.

“I am happy that electricity has reached all villages and 96 lakh families have been benefited. The State Government has been successful in providing irrigation facilities to eight lakh ha of land and additional 10 lakh ha will be irrigated soon,” said Patnaik.

The KALIA scheme launched recently for farmers is a model for development of agriculture and welfare of farmers across the country as it has been appreciated by experts in the country. Over 12 lakh farmers have been benefited under the scheme. The scheme will bring a new revolution and improve the life of farmers, he added.