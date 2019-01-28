ZP member apologises for misbehaving with villagers

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A woman Zilla Parishad member of BJD apologised to residents of Dhinkia village for misbehaving with them on Saturday.

Sources said the Zilla Parishad member of Balitutha zone Itishree Bhuiyan and chairman of Erasama panchyat Pranab Kishore Swain attended a prize distribution ceremony at Kapteswer Vidyapeeth, Dhinkia as chief guests on Saturday.

However, the programme soon turned a platform to highlight the BJD Government’s achievements. Bhuiyan, in her speech, spoke of Government sponsored schemes like KALIA and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana. She even appealed to those present at the event to vote for BJD.

However, some villagers objected to this and said a school prize distribution programme should not be turned into a political meeting.

One of the villagers climbed on the stage and protested the ruling party leaders’ attempt to politicise the event.

This enraged Bhuiyan who threatened the villagers. Chaos ensued and soon the leaders and villagers came face-to-face. The programme was later conducted under supervision of police personnel.

School headmaster Khiroda Swain said the chief guests were selected and invited to the programme because of their official position and not as political leaders.