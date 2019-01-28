Home States Odisha

ZP member apologises for misbehaving with villagers

A woman Zilla Parishad member of BJD apologised to residents of Dhinkia village for misbehaving with them on Saturday.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A woman Zilla Parishad member of BJD apologised to residents of Dhinkia village for misbehaving with them on Saturday.

Sources said the Zilla Parishad member of Balitutha zone Itishree Bhuiyan and chairman of Erasama panchyat Pranab Kishore Swain attended a prize distribution ceremony at Kapteswer Vidyapeeth, Dhinkia as chief guests on Saturday.  

However, the programme soon turned a platform to highlight the BJD Government’s achievements. Bhuiyan, in her speech, spoke of Government sponsored schemes like KALIA and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana. She even appealed to those present at the event to vote for BJD.
However, some villagers objected to this and said a school prize distribution programme should not be turned into a political meeting. 

One of the villagers  climbed on the stage and protested the ruling party leaders’ attempt to politicise the event. 

This enraged Bhuiyan who threatened the villagers.  Chaos ensued and soon the leaders and villagers came face-to-face. The programme was later conducted under supervision of police personnel.
School headmaster Khiroda Swain said the chief guests were selected and invited to the programme because of their official position and not as political leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp