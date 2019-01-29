19 injured in road mishap

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: At least 19 persons sustained injuries, five of them grievously, after a private bus carrying a marriage party collided head-on with a truck on NH-53 near Pakhara village within Dharmasala police limits on Sunday night.

The mishap took place when the bus carrying over 50 persons was on its way to Sukinda from Chamapur village near Chhatia in Jajpur district.

When the bus reached Akhara, a mineral-laden truck coming from opposite direction collided with it.

The intensity of the accident was so high that front side of both the vehicles was badly damaged.

The seriously injured persons have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.