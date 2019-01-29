Home States Odisha

One lakh families yet to get ration cards

Incidentally, 543 households which were enlisted in the draft final priority list, have not been provided with new ration cards despite specific provisions made in the NFSA 2013.

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Odisha Government has launched its own food security scheme for households left out of the national food security programme, many people living in remote areas of the State have not yet received ration cards as mandated under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.
As many as 1,17,852 households are still waiting for printed ration cards. While highest 28,105 households have not received cards in Gajapati, 20,493 families are deprived of cards in Jajpur, 14,793 in Kendrapara, 10,507 in Khurda and 9,368 in Malkangiri district.

Similarly, 1,440 applications are still pending out of 10,838 new applications received from tribal sub-plan areas of Deogarh, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Balasore, Malkangiri, Sambalpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Gajapati, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts in October and November.

Section-3D of the Act states that the Centre and the State Government will give special focus to the needs of the vulnerable groups especially in remote areas and other areas which are difficult to access, hilly and tribal areas for ensuring their food security.

Blocks where the eligible beneficiaries have been deprived of their entitlements are Tileibani, Tentulikhunti, Thuamul Rampur, Sundargarh, Nilagiri, Bamra, Jamankira, Kuchinda, Bandhugaon, Boipariguda, Dasamantpur, Jeypore, Kundra, Lamtaput, Nandapur, Narayanpatna, Similiguda, Jhumpura, Keonjhar Sadar, Patna, Saharpada, Telkoi, Baripada, Gopabandhu Nagar, Karanjia and all blocks in Malkangiri district.

Meanwhile, the Odisha State Food Commission has directed the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department to ensure that adequate number of printed ration cards are made available to the CSOs concerned with strict instructions for its delivery to the households latest by the end of January.

