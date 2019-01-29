Abandoned newborn girl rescued in Koraput

Home States Odisha

AN abandoned newborn girl was rescued by locals in Kebidi village under Sadar police limits on Monday morning.

By Express News Service

Some youths of the village heard the baby crying while passing through the bridge. On search, they found the newborn with a cleft lip partially buried. The rescued the baby and handed her over to an elderly woman, who was present near the spot, to clean her.

They then rushed her to Ravanaguda primary health centre where she was admitted to the ICU. Doctors said the cleft on the newborn’s lips might be the reason behind her parents abandoning her. Her condition is stable.  

Borrigumma Police have started inquiry into the case. A team of officials of District Child Protection Cell visited the health centre and inquired about condition of the newborn.

