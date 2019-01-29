Home States Odisha

BJD forcing farmers to sell paddy below MSP: Pradhan

The Central Government had also fixed MSP for maize but no mandis have been opened in the district for procurement.

Published: 29th January 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing the public meeting in Nabarangpur | Express

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR/RAYAGADA: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched a scathing attack on Naveen Patnaik Government accusing it of forcing farmers to sell paddy below the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the Central Government.

Joining the ‘Jabab Maguchi Odisha’ campaign of BJP in Nabarangpur and Muniguda in Rayagada district on Monday, he stated that the Centre is allocating money to purchase paddy at `1,700 per quintal in the current Kharif procurement season. But the paddy is being purchased at `1,200 per quintal through middlemen by the State Government, he alleged and said, “This shows Swachhata of the State Government.”

The Central Government had also fixed MSP for maize but no mandis have been opened in the district for procurement. Further, though the districts are rich in cash crops like maize and sugarcane, cotton and horticulture, the State Government has failed to establish mills or processing plants for value addition of the yield which would  ensure better returns for farmers and generate employment.

“Fuel can be produced from maize. I had  written to the Chief Minister to set up such a facility in Nabarangpur but there has been no response,” Pradhan said and announced that if the BJP Government comes to power in the State it would set up a plant in the  district to produce fuel from maize.

The Minister lashed at the State Government for failing on all fronts including increasing irrigation coverage, providing drinking water, health care, education and employment to the people. When BJD first came to power, it had assured to increase irrigation by 35 per cent but in its 19 years of rule, it has failed to do so. Projects like Lower Indravati, Turi-Guntat, Lower Bhaskal and many more have not been made operational yet, he alleged.

He also highlighted education crisis due to shortage of teachers in government-run schools and poor healthcare in both the districts. Quoting government records, he said of the 190 sanctioned doctor posts in Nabarangpur, 87 are vacant since long. Nabarangpur has been ranked 575th out of 600 districts in India that are fighting malnutrition, he stated.

Highlighting achievements of Modi Government, Pradhan said till 2014, only 75,902 houses were built under Indira Awas Yojana in the district, but in the last five years 60,000 houses have been built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

