CM rubbishes Rahul Gandhi’s remote control jibe as ‘bilkul bakwas’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday rubbished Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s comment during the latter’s visit to Odisha on January 25 that he is being “remote controlled” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Bilkul bakwas,” the Chief Minister said laughing when mediapersons asked him at New Delhi about Gandhi’s remark while addressing a public meeting at Tomando on the city outskirts. Launching a frontal attack on the Naveen Government for the chit fund scam, Gandhi had said the Chief Minister is being remote controlled by “Chowkidar (Modi)” because of it. “Whenever he (Naveen) crosses the line and there is a need inside or outside the Parliament, the Chowkidar presses the remote control button to make him (Naveen) fall in line,” he said.

The Chief Minister was at New Delhi to review the status of pending projects of Odisha and funds under different schemes yet to be released by the Centre.

The Congress president had said the Chief Minister is dancing to the tune of the Prime Minister and there is an understanding between the two. “The Chief Minister bails out the Prime Minister whenever there is a need in or outside the Parliament,” he said.

When asked whether he was afraid of Modi’s rising popularity, Naveen said, “That’s not true.” On his sister Gita Mehta, the acclaimed writer of international repute, declining the Padma Shri, he said, “My sister has the right to do whatever she desires.”

Meanwhile, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik has criticised the Chief Minister for always avoiding such issues. “Why is he avoiding such important issues by giving such statements,” he asked.