CM Naveen Patnaik targets Centre for Rs 6,400 crore pending funds

The Chief Minister asked the officials to closely monitor and follow up the matter to ensure release of maximum amount due to the State by February end.

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik again targeted the Centre on Monday for not releasing pending funds worth over Rs 6,400 crore to the State under different schemes.“The State is yet to receive over Rs 6,400 crore from the Centre though only about two months are left for the current financial year to end,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons after reviewing the status of different schemes at New Delhi.

Naveen expressed concern that a large amount of funds pertaining to agriculture, housing, rural development, health, education, women and child development, roads, irrigation and drinking water are still pending for release. “More than Rs 1,000 crore for housing, over Rs 375 crore in health, more than under Rs 400 crore under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Rs 650 crore for agriculture are yet to be released by the Centre,” he said.

Stating that Odisha Government is spending more than Rs 3,000 crore on drinking water from the State budget, the Chief Minister said Centre has allocated a meagre amount of Rs 180 crore, out of which only Rs 80 crore has been released. Similarly, under Smart City Poverty Alleviation, out of Rs 200 crore, the State has received only Rs 6 crore till date, he informed.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to closely monitor and follow up the matter to ensure release of maximum amount due to the State by February end. The Chief Resident Commissioner Sunil K Bhargava apprised the Chief Minister that a team of 10 officers has been formed to effectively liaise with the departments concerned to facilitate release of the balance pending Central funds to the State.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan has, however, criticised the Chief Minister for raising the issue of pending funds without ensuring submission of utilisation certificates for funds already released. “The Chief Minister has raised the issue of pending funds from Centre, but he is silent on non-utilisation of crores of rupees under District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds,” Pradhan said.

Alleging that the State Government has failed to utilise Central funds for construction of toilets in all households, the Union Minister said only 25 per cent of households in Odisha have toilets. Besides, the State Government could not utilise Rs 93.76 crore for construction of anganwadi centres and Rs 1239.23 crore remained unspent during 2011-16 under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, he said.

Naveen Patnaik

