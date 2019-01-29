Home States Odisha

Crime Branch release advisory

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cyber Police of Crime Branch on Monday arrested one Ratan Behera of Khalina under Jaleswar police station in Balasore for blackmailing a girl on Whatsapp.

Briefing mediapersons, Crime Branch SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat said a girl of Cuttack had lodged a complaint with Cyber Police Station alleging that a person identifying himself as Sandeep Mohapatra of Balasore started chatting and befriended her on Whatsapp. Alluring her with false marriage promise he obtained the obscene and sexually explicit images and video of the victim after which he started demanding sexual favours as well as money from her.

When the demand was not complied with, he shared those in different Whatsapp groups created by him. He also morphed images of her family’s female members and posted them in Whatsapp groups.
While the accused threatened her to make viral of the same in YouTube and different websites, the victim then filed the complaint. The arrested accused is a habitual online predator indulged in blackmailing girls both for sexual favour and money, the SP said. 

