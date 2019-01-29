DGP asks SPs to file booth report to ECI

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma on Monday asked all SPs to complete booth vulnerability mapping and sensitivity of police stations and submit reports to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by Tuesday.

The SPs have been asked to assess the booths and sensitive polling stations basing on incidents of violations, political rivalries, booth capturing as reported during 2014 general elections and 2017 panchayat elections.

During a video conferencing with the SPs, the State Police chief was appraised of the rise in polling booths in the State compared to the last general elections. The district SPs also pointed at additional manpower requirement for the polls scheduled later this year.

Dr Sharma said there will be a special training session for the SPs at Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Berhampur on January 30 and 31 to ensure smooth passage of the polls. He has also asked the district police chiefs to take help of the Election Cell functioning from Odisha Police headquarters in Cuttack, in case of any doubt.

The SPs were instructed to start confidence building exercises in their respective districts for creating a friendly and fearless environment. They were also asked to book anti-socials under Section 110 of CrPC, seize illegal arms, illicit liquor and execute NBWs, before the elections.

The senior police officers discussed about the number of cases registered and chargesheeted in the districts during the last general and panchayat elections, persons indulged in electoral offences, mobilisation of excise constables, forest guards, retired police personnel and former Army personnel, transfer and posting of officers as per ECI guidelines, utilisation of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), monitoring social media misuse.

Besides this, the police officers also discussed about the number of anti-socials booked under Sections 107 and 110 of CrPC, NBWs executed and pending, vacancies in the home guard posts, requirement of additional vehicles, and others.

The DGP also reviewed preparations for elections besides law and order situation in the State. Since the pre-poll activities would see a spike in meetings, rallies and VVIP visits, DGP instructed the SPs to be fair and judicious while granting permissions for the same.

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, IGs and DIGs, DCPs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and SPs took part in the video-conferencing.