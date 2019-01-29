Gridco seeks hike in bulk supply tariff

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Projecting an annual revenue requirement of Rs 9,134.21 crore for 2019-20 fiscal, the State-run Gridco has urged Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) to fix the bulk supply price at 326.77 paise per unit.

In its annual revenue requirement (ARR) application to OERC, the power trading corporation has submitted that it will sustain a revenue deficit of Rs 1,400.73 crore at the existing average bulk supply price (BSP) of 276.66 paise per unit approved for 2018-19 financial year.6

Estimating the energy requirement of the four discoms - Cesu, Nesco, Southco and Wesco - at 27,953 million unit (MU) for next fiscal, Gridco said its revenue earning from sale of power will be Rs 7,733.48 crore leaving a gap of Rs 1,400.73 crore during 2019-20. The existing BSP is 276.66 paise per unit.The proposed ARR includes power purchase cost of Rs 7,690.82 crore, interest and financing charges of Rs 409.42 crore and special appropriation of Rs 1,016.94 crore among others.

Giving an alternative proposal, the bulk power supplier of the State said if the special appropriation of Rs 1,016.94 crore (bank loans and OHPC securitisation dues) will be deferred, its revenue requirement through energy charge will be Rs 8,117.27 crore. Even after deferment of amount, it will have a revenue deficit of Rs 383.79 crore at the existing BSP. It has proposed BSP at 290.39 paise per unit to recover the cost. Facing cash deficit every year due to revenue gap, Gridco has availed loan to the tune of Rs 10,969.69 crore since 2008-09 to offset its cash deficit amounting to Rs 15,269.28 crore. The trading utility has an outstanding securitised dues payable by discoms of Rs 2,117.44 crore as on March 31, 2018, Rs 664.27 crore towards year-end-adjustment bills and Rs 4,320.65 crore towards BSP bills up to September 2018. Besides, Rs 195.36 crore towards servicing bonds is due from the discoms by the end of last fiscal.

Considering 939.16 MU towards transmission loss at the rate of 3.25 per cent, Gridco has requested the commission to approve procurement of energy of 28,897.16 MU. The company proposed to procure hydel energy of 5833.46 MU at a cost of Rs 523.32 crore with an average rate of 89.71 per unit for 2019-20 against average rate of 87.96 per unit approved for 2018-19. Of its total energy requirement, Gridco plans to procure 22820.27 MU from State sources at a cost of Rs 5,755.45 crore with an average cost of Rs 252.21 paise per unit. It’s purchase estimate from central utilities is Rs 1,933.19 crore for 6076.89 MU. Public hearing of the proposed tariff proposal of Gridco will be taken up by the OERC on February 5.