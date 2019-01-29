Home States Odisha

Jagi Mangat appears before House Panel

Published: 29th January 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jagi Mangat Panda, the managing director and co-founder of Odisha Television Limited (OTV), on Monday appeared before the Privilege Committee of the Assembly for a motion brought against her by Congress Chief Whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati on November 18 last year.

Bahinipati had brought the motion against the OTV for a news which was telecast by the channel over an incident inside the House. Panda told mediapersons after appearing before the Committee that she felt harassed. “I have been working in Odisha for the past 22 years and created more than 2000 jobs in Odisha. And for the first time today, as a woman entrepreneur, I feel extremely harassed,” she said. Criticising the move to summon Panda, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said, The Chief Minister is intolerant and trying to throttle democracy through threats and abuse.”

Bahinipati, who had brought the motion, also criticised the move to summon Panda as very unfortunate. “Why was Panda asked to appear before the Committee despite the fact that I had written to the Odisha Assembly Secretary seeking withdrawal of the breach of privilege motion,” he asked.Law Minister Pratap Jena, who heads the Committee, said the next date of hearing will be finalised soon. “The probe is not over yet and further discussions will be held,” he said.

Jagi Mangat Panda Odisha Television Limited

