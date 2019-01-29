Home States Odisha

Man held for thrashing girl with belt

A man thrashed a girl with his belt at the parking of a cinema hall under Kharavel Nagar police limits on Monday.

Published: 29th January 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man thrashed a girl with his belt at the parking of a cinema hall under Kharavel Nagar police limits on Monday.The police said the incident occurred when the man was taking out his motorcycle and it reportedly brushed aside the two-wheeler of a girl, who was accompanied by her two friends.

There was an argument between the girl and the man after which the latter took out his belt and thrashed her. The accused has been identified as Sujan Das of Dumduma.“We have arrested Das for physically assaulting the girl,” said Kharavel Nagar police station IIC Janendra Kumar Sahu. A case has been registered and accused will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

The shocking incident comes after three youths thrashed a City-based journalist on Saturday last week for protesting their indecent behaviour at a cinema hall under Saheed Nagar police limits. The three youths were arrested on Sunday only after a delegation of Editors and senior journalists met DGP Dr RP Sharma and demanded stringent action in connection with the matter.

TAGS
Kharavel Nagar police

