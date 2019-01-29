Maoists urge locals to boycott polls

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Maoists , who were on a back-foot during the last couple of months, have become active in Swabhiman Anchala with elections round the corner. They organised their second ‘Praja Meli’ (public meeting) in the forest near Ralegada village bordering Andhra Pradesh and Odisha within the last 72 hours.

Hundreds of people from eight villages under Ralegada panchayat attended the meeting, which was organised by CPI (Maoist) Korukonda Dalam in protest against SAMADHAN that is Union Home Ministry’s new strategy to tackle Maoist menace. Sources said cadres from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh attended.

Rejecting the SAMADHAN doctrine, Maoist leader Ramana came down heavily on the Centre and State Governments for their attempts at suppressing people’s movement. Ramana said government has failed to provide basic amenities to people residing in the Swabhiman Anchala.

Stating that development still eludes the erstwhile cut-off region, the Maoist leader urged locals to boycott the forthcoming election.