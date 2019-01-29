Home States Odisha

Migratory bird count up at Baripada, Balasore

The number of Asian migratory birds visiting the water bodies of Baripada and Balasore forest divisions has gone up significantly this year.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The number of Asian migratory birds visiting the water bodies of Baripada and Balasore forest divisions has gone up significantly this year.As per the census report submitted by the forest divisions of Baripada and Balasore to Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Odisha recently, 8,681 Asian migratory birds including the mid-winter waterfowl visited Baripada this year.

Baripada DFO Swayam Kumar Mallik said the bird census, started on January 3, was conducted over 38 major water bodies in Baripada division including Pitabhata, Betnoti, Deuli, Kaptipada, Rashgobindpur, Bangiriposi, Udala and Dukura. The number of migratory birds that visited Baripada division in 2018 was 6,080. “We are glad to witness the rise in the number of migratory birds,” said Mallik. He said the increase in number of the winged guests can be attributed to conducive environment and absence of human activities near the water bodies.

Balasore DFO Biswaraj Panda said the Forest department had conducted the Asian migratory bird census on major wetlands in the district. This year, 23,787 birds were counted in water bodies of five forest ranges in the district. The number was 17,409 in 2018. Panda said this year, 61 species of birds were sighted against 66 of the last year. The species of migratory birds that visited the forest ranges this year are Oriental White Ibis, Grey Headed Lawping, Common Hoopoe, Bronze Winged Jacana, Blue Rock Pigeon and others.

