MSME promotion a focus area: Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera on Monday said more than 3.67 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been established in the State with a cumulative investment of more than Rs 17,863 crore.

Inaugurating the International MSME Trade Fair-2019 here, Behera said the MSME sector has provided employment to over 14.61 lakh persons. “Investment in MSME sector remains a focus area of the Government. Altogether 724 projects worth Rs 2,765 crore have been approved by District Level Single Window Committees since April, 2015,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, MSME Minister Prafulla Samal said development of the sector and provision of a conducive eco-system for its growth is a priority area of the Government. Apart from providing various incentives as pronounced under newly declared policies for MSME and food processing sectors, the State Government is assisting the entrepreneurs in mobilising credit for them.

Union Secretary of MSME Arun Kumar Panda congratulated the Government for organising the Odisha MSME International Trade Fair and taking steps for growth of industries in the State. He assured to extend all cooperation for the growth of MSMEs of Odisha through cluster funding, ZED, GeM and digital marketing. He underscored the need to increase finance to the MSME sector for producing more job givers than job seekers.

Additional Chief Secretary of MSME L N Gupta said the theme of the fair is ‘Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Startups’. The Startup Odisha Initiative has acquired considerable momentum with the launch of Startup Odisha Portal (www.startupodisha.gov.in) by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in May, 2017, he added.

In the last 20 months, 350 startups working across the sectors are registered under the Startup Odisha Initiative. Similarly, financial assistance have been extended to 61 under the Startup Odisha Policy. As many as 11 incubators and 12 nodal agencies are working to assist the startups besides a network of 110 mentors.

Recently, the Centre has recognised Odisha as ‘top performer’ among States’ Startup Ranking-2018 for developing a strong ecosystem. “With addition of 20 startups per month, we are on our way to achieve the Government’s mission of 1000 startups by the end of 2020,” he said.