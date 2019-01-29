Naba Das resigns from Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das on Monday resigned as a member of the Assembly. Das, who had quit Congress and joined ruling BJD, met Speaker Pradip Amat in the Assembly and personally handed over the resignation letter to him. The Speaker accepted his resignation.

“As I have joined the BJD, I have no moral right to continue as MLA,” Das told mediapersons after resigning. Last week, Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh had also resigned from the Assembly, after being suspended from the Congress for alleged anti-party activities.

Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria had resigned as a Congress MLA in November last year. Around the same time, George Tirkey, the lone legislator of Samata Kranti Dal, had joined the Congress. The grand old party had faced a jolt last year when three-time MLA Subal Sahu passed away in August. His wife Rita Sahu won the seat in the subsequent by-poll on a BJD ticket.

Altogether, 16 Congress MLAs were elected to the Assembly in 2014 polls, but the party, at present, has 13 legislators. The House is scheduled to meet for its budget session on February 4.