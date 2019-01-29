Home States Odisha

On Mission 120 plus, Amit Shah to visit twice

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After three back-to-back visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha, BJP national president Amit Shah will be in the State on Tuesday and again on February 3 to address party cadres at Kulia in Cuttack and attend a tribal convention in Puri respectively.

Shah’s visit to the State assumes significance considering the ‘Mission 120 plus’, an ambitious target of winning more than 120 of 147 Assembly seats and wresting as many of the 21 Parliamentary seats to ensure a comfortable win for the BJP in the forthcoming General Elections.

It is expected that Shah will clear the air over BJP’s approach to the elections and its stance against BJD as Modi’s going soft on Naveen Patnaik government had left the party workers confused. He is likely to up the ante against Naveen Patnaik and the BJD to infuse enthusiasm and boost sagging morale of party workers.

Shah will address the booth workers of four Parliamentary constituencies of undivided Cuttack district on Tuesday as part of the ‘Mo Booth Sabuthu Mazboot’ campaign. Launching the booth contact programme last year, Shah had given a punishing task to the party workers to visit each household to highlight the pro-poor initiatives of Modi Government.

This will be the third meeting of Shah with booth level workers. Last year, he had two such meetings at Berhampur in Ganjam district and Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district. He will address a meeting of party cadres at Kulia near Salepur in Cuttack district, said Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.

Oram said preparations are in full swing for massive gathering of tribals at a public rally to be held at Puri on February 3. The BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha is organising its two-day national executive committee meeting at Puri, beginning February 2. “We will fight to the finish to defeat the Naveen Patnaik Government and end his long years of misrule,’ Oram told media persons.

Asserting that Shah’s Mission-120 will be successful, BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh said, people have already made up their mind. Dubbing Rahul as the CEO of a party of liars, Singh said his visit will not have any effect in the upcoming general elections.

Narendra Modi Amit Shah Naveen Patnaik

