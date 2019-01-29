Preparations on for nesting of Olive Ridleys

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Preparations are on to facilitate nesting of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles on the beaches of Ganjam district.The Ridleys usually reach the coast by end of November every year for mating and come to the beaches to lay eggs from February. Rabindra Sahu of Samudrika Kaincha Surakhya Samiti said the turtles will reach the beaches from Podempeta to Gokhorkuda soon.

Since predators including dogs and jackals prey on the eggs, fencing is done by the Forest department along the beaches every year. Sahu said the turtles laid eggs in areas other than Podempeta and Gokharkuda last year. In view of this, the fencing perimeter has been increased by 2 metre this year. “The temporary fencing also prevents the Olive Ridleys and their hatchlings from straying towards land,” he said.

Except forest personnel and volunteers, nobody is allowed inside the fencing area. Fencing on 4 km of the beach with plastic nets has been completed under the supervision of DFO Asish Behera and the rest 2 km would be completed in a day or two, said Forester Somanath Malik. Patrolling on sea has been intensified to check the entry of fishing trawlers to the Olive Ridley congregation zone.

Preparations are on at the beach near Bahuda river mouth, the second nesting site of Ridleys to lure the endangered turtles to visit the spot for mass nesting. Around 3 km stretch of the beach from Sunapur to Anantpur at Bahuda rookery is being developed for the purpose.

Last year, a few hundred Olive Ridleys had nested at Bahuda river mouth. Encouraged by it, the Forest department developed it as the second mass nesting site. Presently, mating Olive Ridleys are being sighted near Bahuda rookery. It is hoped that this year, the turtles will find the beach conducive for laying eggs.