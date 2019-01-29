Home States Odisha

Seeds of happiness for Kamala

Kamala Pujari is yet to comprehend the enormity of Padma Shri which she has been nominated for.

Published: 29th January 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Akhaya Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: Kamala Pujari is yet to comprehend the enormity of Padma Shri which she has been nominated for. “I have a little knowledge of the award and the purpose for which it was given to me,” says the 70-year-old tribal woman who was hospitalised recently for ill-health.

Popular as the preserver of paddy seeds, Kamala, however, expressed her happiness to be chosen for the national honour. “I am happy for being recognised and selected for the award. But I am more worried about my health condition,” she says.

Born in a poor family in Patraput village under Jeypore block of Koraput district, she started preserving traditional paddy seeds from a very young age. She also cultivated paddy in her land to preserve the grains for further germination. Kamala also launched an  awareness campaign among local tribals to preserve and cultivate traditional seeds with use of organic method.

Along with local women, she formed a seed bank in Patraput with help of Swaminathan Foundation. In the process, she was able to preserve over 100 varieties of traditional paddy seeds through use of bio fertilizers.

In 2002, she was invited to attend a UNDP-sponsored meeting at Johannesburg in South Africa where she was awarded with Equator Initiative Award for her innovative efforts to preserve grains and use it for community development. In 2004, the State Government gave her the best farmer award for her outstanding contribution in agriculture sector.

Last year, the State Government nominated her as a member of the State Planning board and even dedicated a woman hostel in OUAT in her name.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp